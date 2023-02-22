...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
On Feb. 21, Democrats in the Senate passed a bill that authorizes noncitizens to get a Minnesota driver’s license. It is far more expansive than simply being a fix for public safety, as proponents claim. It’s a seriously flawed bill.
The first danger is to our national security. The federal REAL ID law is set to take effect in 2025, assuming it is not delayed again. Until REAL ID is enforced, a standard driver’s license can be used to access federal buildings and military bases. An illegal immigrant with bad intentions could use these IDs to access those bases and building, posing a serious national security threat.
The second significant danger is to the integrity of our elections. We all want our elections to be safe, secure and trustworthy. But this bill, in combination with two separate Democrat bills that will automatically register voters and weaken safeguards in our elections, put our elections at risk. With one of these driver’s licenses, an illegal immigrant could easily register to vote.
These risks could be addressed with one simple change: making the license unique. Instead, the licenses that noncitizens would receive under the Democrats’ bill are identical to the regular, standard driver’s licenses that legal citizens receive. There would be no text specifying that it is for driving purposes only. No markings of any kind. It would even be the same orientation. There would be nothing to distinguish the two.
Providing driver’s licenses to immigrants who are here illegally may have some appeal to our compassionate sides. But the bill they passed contains serious flaws that put Minnesotans at risk.
Banning gas-powered lawn equipment? How far is too far?
We all agree that taking care of our environment is crucial, but it's important that Minnesota's energy future is both clean and affordable. Moving toward a clean energy future is a laudable effort, but sometimes Democrats overlook how their extreme ideas might affect the people of Minnesota in the long run.
Here are two great examples to show how out-of-touch they are.
This week, Democrats introduced legislation to ban all gas-powered lawn equipment, which would apply to engines under 25 horsepower. This includes commonly used tools such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers, hedge clippers, chainsaws, edgers, trimmers, and even some riding lawnmowers. My lawn isn’t that big, and I cannot mow my lawn without recharging the battery on my electric pushmower. For folks with lawns of a half acre, an acre, or more, a ban like this will be challenging.
Democrats are proposing a requirement for all zambonis to be electrically powered by 2025. Imagine the financial burden this will place on the many small arenas located throughout the state, who may struggle to afford this transition.
Clean, reliable, and affordable energy is a goal we are all striving for. But Democrat mandates are pushing us there before the market is ready, and it’s going to be awfully expensive for a lot of Minnesotans.