When we think of drama our minds may turn to some of the great movies we have seen in our lives. For a healthy balance in life, we need to watch an equal share of dramas along with comedies and westerns.
The word “drama” comes from the Greek verb dran, which means to do or to act. If we asked people for a definition of drama many would talk about acting, plays and movies.
In nearly every organization, the word drama takes on another meaning. It is something that all managers, owners and principals must deal with as a part of their job.
As a leader, I would talk about drama and its close relative, gossip, at many staff meetings in beginning a new great year. In August, everyone is excited and ready to begin what we hope will be a great school year. Goals are talked about along with how and why we need to work together to accomplish those goals.
One of my final power point slides would be a picture of a meat raffle. If you are not from Minnesota or Wisconsin, you may have never heard of or been part of a meat raffle. Many small-town bars have meat raffles on a regular basis. They have a drawing during the evening for the person who wins the meat in the raffle.
I make a connection between great schools and meat raffles. There are only two ways to win at a meat raffle. You must buy a ticket and you need to be present when the winning ticket is called.
My connection to schools is we need everyone to buy into the mission and the school goals. We also need everyone to be fully present for us to have a great year. In other words, we need everyone to buy a ticket.
The two things that will hurt and derail a great organization are staff who create drama and staff who feel it is their business to share stories about others even when they don’t have all the facts correct. They know how hurtful they are when they do this.
When you create drama through your actions you hurt the team. When you gossip about others or about the organization you really hurt the team.
They may seem like little things, drama and gossip, but they are very hurtful. It makes it impossible for the team to achieve their goals because if always dealing with these two issues. It is the little things that you do or don’t do that separate the great schools and organizations from all the others.
I strongly encourage you to think about drama and gossip. Ask yourself, “am I choosing to be part of the team in accomplishing our goals or am I creating a problem or obstacle for the team with my actions and words”?
The next time you are in an establishment that has a meat raffle, remind yourself for your organization to be successful you must buy a ticket and you must be fully present to win.