The Faribault City Council approved the current Downtown Master Plan in September 2019. This followed over 15 months of planning efforts that brought together community members, elected officials, city staff, and the consultant team.
The purpose, as outlined in the plan, was to “enhance the strengths of downtown, capitalize on opportunity areas, and build a resilient, successful downtown Faribault.”
A lot of the plan traces back to priorities and initiatives included in the Community Vision 2040, which was adopted in 2015. One of the six strategic priorities was “a vibrant downtown.” A couple of initiatives identified under this were the establishment of additional residential units within the downtown, along with the pursuit and renovation of blighted properties.
I view our downtown, and in fact most if not all downtowns of small to medium-sized communities across the country, as a complex mixture of businesses, housing and attractions.
Historically, a significant portion of the businesses have been retail, but even before the pandemic, the prevalence of retail establishments in traditional downtowns was already in decline. This was first in part to the development of malls and big-box retail, and more recently with the onset of online shopping.
Recognizing these changes, the city altered the zoning code for downtown in 2015, allowing limited manufacturing, which has allowed the addition of businesses such as 10,000 Drops and Cry Baby Craig’s.
Several objectives of the plan have been accomplished or are in the process of being completed or implemented:
• Hillside Apartments (44-unit market rate), located across from the Community Center, completed in 2021.
• Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is under construction along the Straight River on the north end of downtown.
• Straight River Apartments (111-unit market rate), located adjacent to Fleckenstein Bluffs Park on the site of the former City Street Garage, is under construction, slated for occupancy this August.
• The concept plan for the as-yet-unnamed park on the north side of the Highway 60/Viaduct Bridge has been approved. City staff are looking to engage a consultant for final design, targeting the beginning of construction in 2023.
• Properties on the south side of the Viaduct Bridge have been acquired and assembled by the city, two development partners have been engaged and preliminary design is in progress for that area, which includes additional housing.
As can be seen from this list, many of the efforts to date have been the addition of housing units in the downtown. This is not by accident. These efforts have been intentional, but not just because it is an identified goal of the plan.
Simply put, the addition of housing units in the downtown results in the placement and presence of people in the downtown. Adding more people to the equation is viewed as a primary catalyst for boosting activity (and thus hopefully vibrancy).
A secondary consideration driving this focus stems from two housing studies, one in 2018 and a second in early 2021. The second study, which did take into account the projects recently completed or under construction, still identified a need for several hundred housing units in the community.
Whether someone agrees with the need or supports the development of additional apartments in the community, and specifically in the downtown area, is an individual opinion, which we should all respect.
Housing studies aside, the city relies a great deal on the market analysis and judgement of private sector investors. It is the private developers that are undertaking these projects (it is not the City building or owning these apartments), and they expect to make a return on their investment.
It can be difficult at any point in time to know what will be the next component of the plan to be advanced, as most of them rely upon at least some level of private sector involvement and investment.
City staff, working with numerous partners, will continue to work toward further implementation of the plan with the ultimate goal of enhancing the vibrancy of the downtown and making it a place of activity where people work, shop, live, and play, much more than just a location on a map.