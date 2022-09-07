There’s no denying it, fall is upon us and so are fall sports. As kids return to the likes of football, cross country and soccer, people are paying more attention to concussions.
While high-profile contact sports get most of the concussion attention, these injuries can occur after anything from a car crash to a fall at home. They can impact everyone, young and old.
Concussions are a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and should not be taken lightly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 176 Americans died from TBI-related injuries each day in 2020, a 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey report that 15% of students reported having at least one concussion related to sports or physical activity, and falls lead to nearly half of TBI-related hospitalizations. Concussions are considered a mild TBI.
Because concussions are caused by a blow to the body that rattles the brain and causes it to rapidly move back and forth in the skull, brain cells can be damaged, and there can be changes in chemicals of the brain.
As a result, there are many potential symptoms a person can experience, ranging from a headache to personality changes. So, two concussion patients can have vastly different symptoms.
Symptoms can subside within two weeks for mild concussions, after plenty of active rest.
For the first 24 to 48 hours after the initial injury, a person should shut down all activity and rest. But after those first one or two days, we recommend active rest — resuming light activity so the injured person can begin working their way up to full activity.
More severe cases with symptoms such as dizziness, changes in memory, brain fog and changes in vision, could require a multi-disciplinary approach for treatment.
Physical, occupational and speech and language therapists have specialized training in addressing the signs and symptoms resulting from a concussion.
They use a number of tests and assessments to determine the deficits caused by the concussion, including balance and dizziness tests, endurance tests, visual tracking and symptom questionnaires as well as ImPACT testing.
ImPACT stands for Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing. This 20-minute test has become a standard tool among some college and high school athletic programs because it has baseline testing and post-injury testing, meaning a person is cognitively tested before ever sustaining an injury.
If the person goes on to have a concussion, doctors have the results of that baseline test to quickly assess the severity of deficits caused by the concussion and can begin focusing on problem areas immediately. Ultimately, ImPACT tests can be beneficial to anyone living an active lifestyle.
Research shows that people who get treatment soon after suffering a concussion reduce the severity of their symptoms and reduce the risk of developing chronic concussion symptoms. Trying to tough it out could set up a concussed person for more trouble in the future.
Most insurance coverage plans allow direct access to therapy services. In most cases, if a person thinks they have a concussion or lingering symptoms from one, they can connect with a therapist without getting a referral from their primary doctor. It’s always important to know what your insurance coverage entails.
Concussions are serious business, but there is help and the sooner you get it, the better. If you want to learn more about concussions and when to seek medical help, here are five helpful resources:Ryan Iverson is a physical therapist at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute — Faribault. Colleen Helms is physical therapist at Courage Kenney Rehabilitation Institute — Owatonna.