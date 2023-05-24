For each of us, life consists of a series of journeys. Some journeys are our daily ones, like going to school, to work and to church. Many times, we have consistent stores we shop in, restaurants we eat at and friends or relatives we visit on a regular basis.
For most of these journeys, a map or assistance is not needed. We maybe can’t describe to a stranger how to find an address in our town. However, when we are driving or walking to a friend’s house, we just know the way because of repetition. We may use landmarks along the way, but we can find most of the places we frequent very easily.
For younger readers, we seniors used a fold-out paper roadmap back in the day for direction. We had paper state and national maps. When we go on long trips, we can go to AAA and get a TRIPTIC booklet to give us a detailed map. It seems for me to make the trip go faster when turning the pages in route.
GPS became common in cars in the early 2000s. Now most everyone uses their cellphone to find destinations.
May is the month when thousands of students are graduating from high school and colleges. It is an exciting time and for some a scary time too.
They have been on a journey to their graduation walking a very familiar pathway to their high school or college for the past four years. Changes in the journey happened in route but there was still comfort in most of the day being comfortable and repetitive.
Sailors use a term called “outward bound” when they leave the safety of the harbor and head into the open water. All graduates will be outward bound in May or June.
Individuals retiring, changing jobs or moving may feel outward bound too. There will be a significant change with their next journey. This will be a new pathway with new mile-markers.
Some individuals will hear the famous GPS word in their head “recalculating, recalculating” as next decisions or choices are made. Sometimes a sense of direction could be lost, but with new information, maybe helpful advice from a loved one and support from close ones, the next best step is once again established.
It is critical we have landmarks and mentors when we navigate our pathway on a new journey. We need some familiar markers along the way to help us relax and create a comfort zone to move forward. Each of us needs friends and family who we can count on for support through both the ups and downs of life.
There is a great country song by Tracey Lawrence called “You Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” I encourage you to listen to the words to his song as he talks about people who are willing to drop everything and show up to help you, rain or shine at any time of the day or night. Make sure you have some rainy-day friends in your life for these moments. Also, be this person to your friends and family.
Each of us will recalculate from time to time as we adjust our journeys. We will feel outward bound many times through life, but our ship will find the safety of the harbor again and again.
I encourage you to have faith and follow your dreams in 2023. Enjoy your new journeys and don’t be afraid when you find yourself outward bound. Every morning is a new day, a new opportunity to set sail and return to the harbor.