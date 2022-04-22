I belonged to a hunt club for a couple years to train a new hunting dog and a sixth grader how to hunt. The dog already knew and the kid learned fast. I could get birds, plant them myself, and be prepared to make corrections as needed. The place had a bar and restaurant and above the bar was a sign that said “No dogs stories.” So I know I’m treading on questionable ground here.
This article all began when talking to that kid in the first paragraph. He’s thirty something now and the safest, most ethical hunter I know. He and I were talking about getting checked by local game wardens.
I told him about a time pheasant hunting in Iowa. I shot my limit of pheasants early behind a Springer named Max. I then decided to go east and spend their rest of the day fishing trout. On Bee road a warden pulled up behind me, lights flashing. I pulled over. The warden was a young guy. He told me he had complaints of someone shooting. I was two hours from discharging a firearm. The young warden seemed edgy, nervous. He asked me to exit the car and he removed my cased shotgun from the back of the station wagon. He didn’t know how to open the old Fox Sterlingworth I was using at the time. I showed him the empty chambers. He searched the back seat and checked the birds. He then tried to open the kennel. His hand touched the lock and Max, the dog, let out a low growl that stopped him short. “You better get the dog out. Will he bite me?” “I don’t know,” I said, “He’s never done that before.” He never did again in thirteen years of ownership. The warden thanked me and got back in the car. “That’s a good looking Lab,” he said, of my liver and white Springer Spaniel.
The lesson Max showed me that day was to expect the unexpected, you never know what a dog might do, but if you are plugged into how your dog looks at the world you can, perhaps, anticipate the unexpected. Most dog trainers are behaviorists. Using some variation of B.F. Skinner inspired reward and punishment based training. Why? because it works and results equal efficient use of time and money.
Dog training can be more impressionistic. With springers, almost all training beyond sit, stay, come, are based on retrieving. It is vital that the dog loves to retrieve to hand. The stress of the trainer, me, knowing this, can be transferred to the dog. I had a puppy once that would hang up ten feet away from me. He would not deliver to hand. This puppy was probably three months old. I freaked out and called the breeder. The breeder was a true dog whisperer. I never, ever, heard him raise his voice.
“You’re a big guy,”he said, “get on a knee, look away from the dog, you’re intimidating him.” It worked the first time and every time after that.
I realized it was the same thing that was bothering the young warden in the earlier example. I was big, hairy and stern looking in those days. I complied and didn’t say much. I may have been a bit sullen. The Suburu wagon I was driving should have been a hint I was harmless, but the young warden didn’t know that, I guess. The dog picked up on that tension. He growled. The warden also picked up on the tension and he was nervous. Couple that mood with the fact that no one had ever touched that latch but me, it makes sense the dog would act like he did.
How do I know? Whenever I get pulled over by a warden, I call their supervisor. Being a conservation officer in the field is a thankless job. The supervisor was glad to hear the compliments. The young officer did a good job, it was the minor details that caused some problems. The supervisor told me it was the young officer’s first week alone on the job. It got me thinking about both human and dog behavior and what might be going on beneath the surface that Skinner conditioning might not account for. That’s how I knew for sure my thinking was right.
This one lesson has informed all my dog training and it has helped me tremendously. We all know that when uncle Bart shows up from Ohio our dogs will be on their worst behavior. Chasing off game, refusing retrieves, and humping legs. “He’s never done that before,” loses its meaning when it is repeated more than once.
I had the opportunity once years ago to take a famous country singer hunting pheasants. He’s dead now but will still reman nameless. I admired the guy because he was great; especially a great guitar player. It should be noted that guy was so calm he barely had a pulse. It was late in the season, snowy and cold. I picked him up at the hotel and noticed his hunting clothes were old and beat up, and he was dressed warm enough, two great signs. We hunted a wildlife management area near Marshall, Minnesota; public land, late in the season, a prescription for disaster. It was deadly cold and the wind was just beginning. We walked fourty-five minutes and the dog got birdy on the edge of some big blue stem. The pheasant flushed right in front of my guest. He dropped him like a magician’s scarf. My dog returned it to him! Twenty minutes later, another pheasant, same story. I shot one and we had some bonus huns flush. He thought they were hens and held off: I got one. By that time, the wind was up and we were both turning blue. The lesson? A calm, steady guest, familiar environment, and the atmosphere is totally different. So is the dogs behavior, bring the level of human tension down and the dog responds. I would never see this guy again, but uncle Bart, all jacked up to hunt, I saw every year.
The country singer, made me stop at a pay phone so he could call his publicist and tell him he’d be late. Lunch he said, and perhaps a cold beverage: we were done. “Best damn hunt I ever had, I heard him shout into the phone, above the wind. “This boy knows his stuff.” At lunch he offered to buy my shotgun and my dog. Car, the same wagon, with 50,000 more miles, he didn’t care for.
Bottom line. Dogs are unpredictable, but observing conditions, considering your knowledge of the dog, and enlisting help when necessary, are all parts of dog training, and can really reduce the number of unexpected situations. My dad once told me, “If you’re training the dog, and get frustrated, the dog won that day, stop and try again later, good advice, too.