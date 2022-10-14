I love dogs, but occasionally my dogs don’t love each other. If you spend enough time in the canine world eventually there will be a fight and knowing what to do and what not to do in those situations is very important. Lately I’ve had a number of beagles and they have been bred for years to be part of a pack, and being part of the pack means individuals need to get along. One would think they never fight, but they occasionally do. Breaking up a dog fight is both harrowing, and if done incorrectly, dangerous.
Other breeds can be even more problematic. Breeds that have been bred to be aggressive are even more of a problem. Aggression takes a variety of forms, some dogs are only aggressive when they are on a leash. Leash aggression is easily managed because it is predictable. Every time your dog is on a leash and runs into another dog it will act in an aggressive manner, the owner knows it will happen and can anticipate it.
More difficult is intermittent aggression. Aggression that the owner can’t predict or plan for. I had two beagles that would fight occasionally and even when I watched closely I could not figure out the behaviors that triggered it. The dogs would sleep on the couch together and the next day fight like their lives depended on it. I managed to get to a point where they stopped fighting, but what was more important was how I broke up the fights that did occur.
Dog fights are frightening sudden and violent. The first fight I observed, I made the same mistakes most people make. Here are some things to do and some things to avoid.
When confronted with a fight most people reach in and grab the dog by the collar. That is always a problem. The first time I did it I got bit good.
Some people recommend the use a loud noise like an air horn to break up a fight. But who has an air horn handy? Still others recommend shouting a command like “no” or even “sit”. Neither of these approaches worked for me.
The response that worked was instead to grab the dogs by the hind legs and lift. Pull the dog backward in a circle. Most dogs, especially if they are looking forward to an excuse to stop fighting in the first place will stop and disengage. This is not a one hundred percent successful technique but I have never personally seen it fail. The problem with this and any other technique is that you normally need two people.
Once the conflict has stopped keep the dogs apart.
My two intermittent fighting beagles needed a more severe solution and I resorted to surgical procedures to reduce aggression. It worked for ten years. One should be warned that this isn’t always successful.
As a handler you must know your breed. A dog fight is terrifying occurrence, wether in the field, kennel or in the house. It is unpredictable and those around the dogs must know what to do when it occurs. Aggressive behavior is never acceptable.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.