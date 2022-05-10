Published in the May 7 edition of the Faribault Daily News was an article by Associated Press reporter Ali Swenson. The review of the documentary “2000 Mules”, which deserved to be on the editorial page rather than the Nation section of your paper.
“2000 Mules” is a film by Dinesh D’Souza, telling the story of True the Vote, an organization attempting to document voter fraud in the 2020 general election. This article made no effort to present a balanced report of this documentary, but rather styled itself as a fact check, with statements of “CLAIM” followed by statements of “THE FACTS.” This fact checking is a thinly veiled polemical response to the documentary, presenting no facts, but simply asserting the opposite claim of the documentary.
Ali Swenson is like the schoolgirl saying, “did not!” to a classmate’s “did too!” The sources for her rebuttal were unnamed “experts,” with the one technical fact given (that cell phone tracking has an accuracy of a “few meters”) doing more to convince me that the documentary’s methodology was sound than what Ms. Swenson intended.
The one named source was a professor of Notre Dame who simply stated an opinion that “there’s always a pretty healthy amount of uncertainty that comes with this.” Not exactly discrediting evidence.
I have no objection to Ali Swenson writing an opinion piece about the documentary or to being skeptical about its claims. I do object to the AP and Faribault Daily News presenting political commentary as if it were objective reporting. As a reader I expect a higher standard of journalism than was demonstrated by this piece.