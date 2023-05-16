I was driving home last Friday from my office in the Northfield Community Resource Center when I idled next to what appeared to be a nuclear family — mom, dad and three children — curbside. The man held up a sign; I scanned the words: help, gas, food... Errr went my insides.
The voice in my head said, I am really tired and I want to go home, but it also said, I should stop and find out their situation so I understand it.
But then it said, there are many resources here, they shouldn’t need to be asking for random handouts. But then it said, would it hurt me to give a little? But also, if I give, how do I know how it will be spent on food and gas? My head spun.
Warm weather in Minnesota increasingly makes us confront need. That family got me thinking, what is ethically, morally, politically and practically my right response?
A couple years back, I was being driven to Minneapolis by a guy who kept a tray of change in his van. When we came to an intersection with a man holding up a cardboard sign, he rolled down his window and handed the man some change with no fuss and wished him well. He’d thought ahead about so-called panhandlers by the side of the road, and greeted the man with respect.
A friend’s mother’s obituary made a point to mention that she always kept $5 in her pocket to give away, just one example of her good-heartedness.
Patty Stonesifer, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has her own reasoned approach to those asking for money: “I made the decision that I really wanted to be part of addressing homelessness in my community,” she said in an NPR interview. So she only gives to organizations with a plan in place to address homelessness, not people holding up signs.
“I hate that starfish story,” a fellow nonprofit director recently said to me. I was taken aback. She explained that we need to be working on “systemic” change, and that throwing one starfish into the ocean doesn’t create a wave of change. But it helps that one starfish, right?
I have felt badly for not giving, and foolish for giving, like when I gave a woman $5 for food, only to watch her buy cigarettes. And when I gave a man a $20 bill because it was dark and cold and he said his car had been towed. How could I be so dumb?
In a Google search, I came across an interview with a priest, a rabbi and a homeless expert on this same topic. Two thoughts resonated. One: “Every single person that you come into contact with has a great dignity.” And two: “A gift is a gift. When the exchange is made, it is no longer ours … when your heart asks you to give, you should give...”
We have a choice, and the answer is in our hearts as well as our minds.