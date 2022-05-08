So, it’s Mother’s Day. A Sunday like any other Sunday, only that we are expected, out of manufactured obligation, social norms or even guilt, to do something for and with our mothers.
Mother’s Day seems to have been created as if we needed a reason to express how special our moms are. As if somehow we forgot about our mothers and needed a reminder to do something nice for them. I mean really, do we actually need a Mother’s Day?
Now sure, like Christmas or Passover or Thanksgiving, these days serve as an irreplaceable reason to remember, renew and restore meaningful parts of our lives that should be there every day. And the best part is we do these days together with family and friends. But at the end, we are reminded that what we are celebrating is stuff we should be doing and feeling every day.
Now for some, that can be hard. For every bit of joy, these days may bring a bit of sorrow, disappointment, even anger. Yes, there are good moms and not so good moms.
Some moms have had a harder climb than others. But every one of them brought us into this world, and that is something we should be thankful for and celebrate every day.
For me, that’s easy. I was blessed with the best mom in the world. Loving, caring, selfless, smarter than she wants you to believe, more regal and beautiful than she will ever think, and always right next to me, even when she is thousands of miles away.
You know my mom. You see my mom around town. Helping family and friends in need, active at church, attending birthdays, weddings and sadly and increasingly so, funerals. You see her patronizing our local stores and businesses all with a friendly smile and a palpable friendship.
Perhaps I’ve just described a lot of your moms. That’s the great part about our little town.
I am indeed lucky. Yet as lucky as I am, I realize on this day, Mother’s Day, that I don’t express my gratitude for my mom enough.
Yes, I need Mother’s Day. We all do. I need it to remind me, and her, how irreplaceable she is in my life. How grateful I am for her.
But “grateful” doesn’t cover it. It’s like saying I’m grateful for my heart, my brain, my limbs — so vital to my life yet I take them for granted every day.
Sadly, we don’t always realize that until that horrible day when they are gone. She will be gone one day, and I pray that day is many, many years from now. I don’t let myself think about that day, but I imagine it would be like you lost a limb. That sensation that it is still there, yet every time you want it, every time you need it, it’s gone.
Don’t wait for that day. Make it not just today, but every day. Hug her. Tell her you love her. Let yourself cry if you have to.
If you’re a mother yourself, you’ll know how important those seemingly little things are. As a father, I can appreciate some of it, but not all. Moms are different. They have a sense of love and caring and connection that goes beyond anything else in the human condition.
I see that love in all great mothers. And I am surrounded by them: dear friends, “second moms,” aunts and cousins, my mother-in-law, my sister, and one in particular, my wife. And when that love is returned by their children, it is priceless. I truly believe moms value nothing more than to know their kids love them.
So, it’s Mother’s Day. One of those days that serve to remind us of stuff we know we should do every day. We shouldn’t need it, but we do. We all do.
Give your mom a big hug and let her know you’re the luckiest kid alive. I’m going to. And even though she’s a thousand miles away, I know she will feel it.