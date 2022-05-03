Just days after Elon Musk purchased Twitter, and stressed a need to restore free speech there, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security created a new Disinformation Governance Board.
Biden’s Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, remarked: "It sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort."
Apparently many do oppose this approach, and critics are sounding an alarm over it.
U.S. Sen. Marc Rubio responded: “A lot of people don’t know this, but the Department of Homeland Security just set up a new office that’s going to be a speech police,” Rubio said. “They’re basically going to be focused on misinformation … so instead of the Department of Homeland Security being focused on stopping drugs from coming into America, securing the border, or stopping illegal immigration... They’re focused on policing speech, on making sure people cannot share information or say things that they decide is misinformation.”
Former Department of Homeland Security deputy chief of staff Lora Ries replied, "The federal government is not supposed to impede free speech, but that's exactly what this board is going to do. "It's not at all part of the mission of the Department of Homeland Security."
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reacted: “The administration that activated the FBI against parents at school board meetings now has created a government Disinformation Board to monitor all Americans’ speech. It’s a disgrace.”
A New York Post columnist expressed disapproval by posing these questions:
• Will the new board condemn articles that blame Biden (instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin) for soaring inflation and ravaging average Americans?
• Will the board castigate any news reports on crimes committed by illegal immigrants?
• Will the board leak damaging information on any reporter who embarrasses the Biden administration?
With new breakthroughs occurring daily, how will the Disinformation Board respond to legitimate findings that contradict the administrations statements and positions such as:
• Discoveries coming from Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation that some believe indicate Hillary Clinton’s campaign created false Russia collusion accusations against a political opponent and sitting president with the help of the FBI, foreign agents, legal counsel, and the media.
Could these discoveries be considered disinformation and kept from the public?
• Content from Hunter Biden’s laptop entered into the Congressional Record this spring, that contains emails some believe implicate presidential candidate Joe Biden, his brother James, and son Hunter in joint business ventures in Ukraine, Russia and China.
Could this content be considered disinformation?
The newly released "2000 Mules" documentary movie by Dinesh D’Souza that used geo tracking and government video evidence claims there was a well-coordinated, funded, illegal ballot trafficking network of paid operatives in critical swing states during the 2020 election.
Could this documentary be considered disinformation too?
Americans will not tolerate being silenced, kept in the dark or shielded from the truth by a subjective board. The USA is not a communist country yet, but this action appears to be heading there.