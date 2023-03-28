DFL legislators are preparing a tax relief plan that uses the state’s unprecedented budget surplus to benefit Minnesotans who need it most.
DFL lawmakers plan to end the Minnesota income tax for low- and middle-income Social Security recipients and to offer a liberal child tax credit for families. The DFL pledged to help struggling Minnesotans and they’re making that a reality.
Republican lawmakers bombard us with calls for across-the-board tax breaks. Look carefully at who will benefit most from their plan, however. The GOP’s tax plan would result in massive and permanent tax breaks that disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Minnesotans.
Even worse, the GOP tax plan will drastically-reduce state revenue. That will result in restricted spending on programs that help working people and senior citizens now and into the future.
Republicans blame Democrats for the recent failure of the bonding bill. Indeed, Republicans voted it down because the DFL refuses to accept the GOP’s tax breaks for the rich.
Tax breaks for Minnesota’s wealthy will restrict increased funding for our local schools, public safety, roads and bridges, housing, health care and child care — programs that will directly benefit our local small businesses, our local communities and the families in them.
Figures can be manipulated to serve one’s own narrative. That is clear when I analyzed a claim by a local House representative. He says that DFL plans will increase spending to $65 billion in the next two years. He claims that will result in a 25% spending increase.
The National Association of State Budget Officers reports that Minnesota spent $60 billion during the last biennium. An increase of $5 billion is 8%. That's a far cry from a 25% increase.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see a rise in spending because of the effect of current inflation on state spending and expiration of federal pandemic funding. Furthermore, Minnesota needs to catch up in its post-pandemic efforts to address housing, health care, child care, infrastructure and local government aid.
Increased state spending will help local schools ensure quality education and hold down local property taxes. Increased state spending supports higher compensation for personal care attendants who serve citizens right here in our communities. Increased state spending will make child care more affordable for our local families.
Let your state legislators know that you oppose tax breaks that have out-sized benefits for the wealthy and will restrict programs that are needed by regular Minnesotans and our communities.