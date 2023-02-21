...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Minnesota’s DFL-controlled Legislature is moving ahead quickly with many bills that have been researched, studied and talked to death during the last few years of a divided Legislature. Democrats are passing legislation that will help workers, their children and communities.
One issue that has seen early action addresses Minnesota’s child care crisis.
The high cost of child care puts incredible financial strains on young families. Many working families are spending 40% of their earnings on child care— as much as a mortgage payment. As a result, many parents opt to remain out of the workforce. No wonder employers have trouble attracting workers!
At the same time, child care providers are unable to pay their staff a living wage. Therefore, child care workers leave the profession for jobs that pay more than the paltry $11 or less per hour that most of them receive. Dog walkers and parking lot attendants make more than Minnesota’s child care workers.
Availability and affordability of child care poses monumental problems for families. The pandemic exacerbated child care issues. Greater Minnesota has a shortfall of 42,000 child care slots needed to accommodate working parents.
The DFL-controlled House passed two significant bills last week that will help ease child care woes.
HF150 funds Early Learning Scholarships and extends the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program. Early Learning Scholarships help families pay for child care in Parent Aware-certified settings. Providers with this certification are eligible to receive Stabilization Grants. Parent Aware training equips staff with the skills to prepare preschoolers for Kindergarten.
The second bill, HF13, will raise reimbursement rates for child care providers in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). CCAP helps low-income families afford child care so they can work.
Minnesota has one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the country. Currently providers receive only 30% to 40% of their costs for children receiving CCAP assistance. This bill will raise program reimbursements to 75% of provider costs. That will enable child care providers to offer higher compensation to staff as well as lower rates to parents who pay “regular” tuition.
The HF1180 companion bill is making its way through House committees. It will provide grants to communities to help build new child care facilities.
Child care is the business that allows other businesses to be in business. It’s hard to develop a robust economy in communities that are unable to provide child care for prospective workers.
DFL legislators are wasting no time getting stuff done for Greater Minnesota families, business and our communities.
Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.