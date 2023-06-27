...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec
moved into eastern and southern Minnesota late Monday, and ground-
level smoke has persisted through the early Tuesday morning. High
pressure has moved into the state and will result in very light
winds across eastern Minnesota on Tuesday. As a result, ground-
level smoke is expected to linger across the alert area on
Tuesday. Winds will become southerly Tuesday afternoon and air
quality may improve across northeast Minnesota by Wednesday.
However, the smoke currently impacting Wisconsin is expected to
recirculate into southern Minnesota, and ground-level smoke is
expected to persist across southern and east central Minnesota on
Wednesday. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday
afternoon and bring cleaner air from the west. Air quality should
improve statewide by midnight Thursday. Fine particle levels are
expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a
level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across east
central and south central Minnesota. This area includes the Twin
Cities metro, Albert Lea, Mankato, and the tribal nations of
Upper Sioux and Prairie Island. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent
outdoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
