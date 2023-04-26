By now you have probably read that Minnesota has a $17.5 billion budget surplus — the largest we have ever seen in this state. What you may not know is that despite this big budget surplus, Democrats have been pushing big tax increases as well.
And when I say big, I mean BIG.
We went through and added all the tax increases up, and the result was staggering: nearly $10 billion in tax hikes. Here is the breakdown:
• $3.56 billion in transportation tax and fee increases
• $744 million in housing
• $2.9 billion for the paid family leave mandate
• $1 billion to add a fifth-tier income tax
• $1.2 billion in corporate franchise taxes
• $269 million for cannabis taxes
If a $17.5 billion surplus was mind-blowing, adding $10 billion in tax increases on top of it almost leaves one speechless.
Raising taxes $10 billion is shocking and tone-deaf at a time when Minnesotans are struggling to afford daily life. Families are already being squeezed by inflation and a potential recession; these tax increases are going to crush them. It is mean-spirited and heartless. We should be looking at ways to give the surplus back to Minnesotans, not take even more from them.
Democrats have expanded their agenda since winning full control of the government but have not followed through on promises to end the tax on Social Security or return the surplus.
This has been our top priority all year. A while back we unveiled our plan to return the surplus to you. It’s called the "Give it Back" plan, and it includes cutting taxes by $13 billion for Minnesotans. The plan includes permanent tax relief, one-time rebate checks, a child tax credit, and a 1% tax cut on the lowest two income tax rates. We also propose the full elimination of the tax on Social Security benefits, as well as property tax relief.
It is a stark contrast in priorities. Which do you prefer?