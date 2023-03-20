You may have heard about the recent bonding bill debacle in the Minnesota State Senate. After 6-and-a-half years in the Senate, I am also sure you are aware of my strong support of using smart bonding to pay for critical infrastructure projects around the state.

Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

Recommended for you

Load comments