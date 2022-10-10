Last Thursday I went to the AAUW candidate forum to hear the candidates for the state Senate and House of Representatives. The AAUW provides a rare opportunity to see and hear candidates on the same stage answering sometimes tough questions.
Can you imagine my chagrin when neither John Jasinski or Brian Daniels dared to show up at the event? I’ve heard these two men speak before and they’ve always made me wonder how people of such questionable intelligence could be elected to anything.
Listening to Carol Treadway and Kate Falvey answer questions in such a reasonable and thoughtful manner made it obvious why politicians as inarticulate as Daniels and Jasinski didn’t have the courage to show up.
People skills are what’s needed to be a successful representative. Carolyn Treadway and Kate Falvey have spent their careers working with people and in some instances very challenging people.
There are real problems that need to be dealt with in the upcoming legislative sessions where bipartisan solutions would be of great value. Our current politicians have painted themselves so far into the radical right corner they have become ineffective.
Until the Republican Party has the courage to disavow Donald Trump — the man who tried to establish himself as a dictator — I personally can’t take Trump Republicans like Jasinski and Daniels seriously.
These two didn’t even have the courage to share the stage with two intelligent and articulate women. I’m voting for Carolyn Treadway and Kate Falvey.
