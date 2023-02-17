As winter slowly comes to an end so do some of our winter programs. Outdoor ice rinks have closed due to very poor ice conditions. Winter activities are ending and spring and summer are just ahead of us.
Our next Buckham Bulletin will be arriving soon in your mail boxes with all of the programs we offer. Take the time to browse through the publication and register as soon as possible so classes and programs do not have to be cancelled.
One very fun program happening next weekend is the Father Daughter Dance. This is one of the most fun events we offer annually. The Daughters get dressed up and are so excited to dance with dad and have a fun afternoon. Of course, we also find out which dads can actually dance. This event is held on Feb. 26. There is a Feb. 21 deadline to register, so register quickly if you are interested.
An old program that is new once again for us is Zumba. We have classes being offered again on Monday, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. This is not only a great exercise program, but a very fun atmosphere.
For all of our disk golf fans we are making some improvements at Waupacuta Park. The goals have been temporarily removed to fix them up and repaint them. We are also working on expanding the course to an 18-hole course. Better signage is also a very big component of this redo.
With a very heavy heart, we will have to say goodbye and happy retirement to Mona Kaiser from Buckham West. After 20 years in that position she is retiring in March. She has done so much for that facility and program.
The new facility that she was able to push through and get built is one example of her desire to have a fabulous space for seniors. Her personality will also be missed by everyone that has ever met her. She will be very difficult to replace and we wish her the very best in her stage of life.
Paul Peanasky is the Faribault Parks and Recreation director.