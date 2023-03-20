For the half-million Americans with Crohn’s disease, finding relief from abdominal pain and digestive problems is an ongoing challenge. Conventional therapies like steroids are often effective, but some patients find that they do not do enough to calm their troubling symptoms.
Fortunately, in the past few years a wider range of treatments has become available for people with Crohn’s disease. Other experimental drugs are showing promise in clinical trials but even the newest treatments have plusses and minuses. That’s why researchers are continuing to investigate Crohn’s disease. They hope to discover who’s at risk so they can block the disease before it appears. And they are exploring a variety of new treatments.
Crohn’s disease arises from inflammation, or swelling, of the digestive tract, usually in the small intestines. Its symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, weight loss, malnourishment and rectal bleeding. In some cases, the intestine can become blocked or develop open sores, or ulcers. The ulcers sometimes tunnel through to other tissues.
Most people are diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in their 20s, although it can affect people of any age. The symptoms often come and go throughout a person’s life. In many cases, they get worse over time.
Scientists are not yet certain what causes Crohn’s disease. Many believe it’s set off when the immune system misidentifies harmless bacteria, foods, and other substances in the digestive tract as dangerous invaders. White blood cells are sent to attack these “invaders” and may build up in the lining of the intestines. The buildup of cells can cause long-term inflammation and ulcers.
The current treatments available for Crohn’s disease each come with their own risks and benefits. Research has helped to lay the groundwork for some of the newest therapies. However, the new drug can have severe and even deadly side effects, so patients have to be carefully monitored.
Another promising approach was developed a couple decades ago by researchers. This experimental treatment blocks immune molecules. In the clinical trial, up to three out of every four patients with Crohn’s disease responded to the drug. Up to half had long-term freedom from symptoms.
If you have ongoing abdominal pain and digestive problems, don’t suffer in silence. If you have Crohn’s disease, the symptoms can be treated. Talk to your doctor about your options.
Here are some treatment options you can discuss with your doctor:
• Conventional medications include corticosteroids, immune system suppressors and anti-inflammation drugs.
• Newer medications use genetically engineered antibodies to block molecules that cause inflammation. These drugs include one that blocks the movement of white blood cells.
• Surgery is sometimes needed to remove diseased parts of the intestine. Crohn’s disease can return after surgery, so patients and doctors need to carefully weigh the benefits and risks.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.