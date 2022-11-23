At this time of year, I find myself counting my blessings. Gratitude is defined as “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and return kindness.”
Mindy Reeder is President/Principal of Bethlehem Academy.
At Bethlehem Academy this past month our Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club created gratitude posters. These posters brightened the hallways and bathrooms with reflections and quotes of gratitude, a constant reminder to be thankful. Beyond our walls, expressions of gratitude extended to the greater community through acts of service.
These acts of service and appreciation were shared through special all-school programs with area veterans and our grandparents to thank them for their support and their love of country and family.
Bethlehem Academy scholars also served others this month through a Thanksgiving food collection, sock donation drive, and Thanksgiving meals delivered to area families.
Gratitude and service to others was a true reflection of our month at BA as we followed the four Dominican Pillars of prayer, study, community and service.
Statistically, it is proven that by showing our appreciation, we will experience happier emotions, according to Harvard research. Just by counting our blessings, we focus less on the negative and struggles we may be having, and more on the positives in our lives, lifting our spirits.
Saint John Paul II reminds us to “Remember the past with gratitude. Live the present with enthusiasm. Look forward to the future with confidence.”
As we gather with families this Thanksgiving weekend, may you rediscover gratitude by counting your blessings and living life abundantly.
