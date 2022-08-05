As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often.
You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a little bit. I just pulled up my Gas Buddy app and the average price in Faribault is still about $4.15. In Owatonna, it’s a little under $4. It’s good news that prices are heading in the right direction, but these costs are still severely impacting people’s pocketbooks.
Inflation remains at 40-year highs. In June, it was over 9%. Middle-class and low-income Minnesotans still feel incredible stress when they go to the grocery store or fill up their tank for their regular commutes.
Senate Republicans will continue to make this a top priority. Last session we passed a massive tax cut bill — the biggest in state history, in fact — with the aim of putting more money in your paycheck every single week to help you manage the soaring cost of daily life.
At the end of session, we even convinced House Democrats to agree with two major components of our plan: completely eliminating the ridiculous tax on Social Security benefits and a real reduction of the lowest income tax rate, which would help every income taxpayer.
For reasons that defy understanding, House Democrats — despite the agreement — refused to actually pass the bill before the session ended.
When the session starts again in January, passing significant, permanent tax relief will once again be at the top of our agenda. I’m optimistic about a better outcome than we had in May.
Legislator of Distinction
Recently I had the incredible honor to be named a Legislator of Distinction by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The League of Minnesota Cities is an organization dedicated to promoting excellence in local government through effective advocacy, expert analysis, and trusted guidance for all Minnesota cities.
As a former mayor and city council member, and as the current chair of the Senate’s local government committee, I understand full well how important it is that Minnesota cities have the tools, ideas and resources needed to thrive, take advantage of opportunities and grapple with ongoing challenges.
The League of Minnesota Cities has long been a strong partner in this effort. This year, I authored legislation that would have provided robust funding for the Local Road Improvement Program and the Local Bridge Account. I also worked on legislation that would have addressed trends and costs related to public safety duty disability claims.
I look forward to continuing this strong partnership on behalf of Minnesota cities for years to come. Thank you for the honor.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.