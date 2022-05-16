It turns out that if you want to predict how well a child will do on a spelling test you need to know their shoe size. This may seem a bit strange, but it is easy to show a plot the demonstrates this fact.
Indeed, a political pundit would be all over this finding. An entire industry could be built selling oversize shoes to allow children to seem smarter than they are (sort of like high heels are for short people).
Now it turns out that if you also include information about how old the children are you could discover that older children do better at spelling then young kids do.
Turns out that in the end we can either explain good performance on the spelling test by claiming that children with big feet do well or by claiming that older children do better. In particular, eighth graders are going to know more about spelling than second graders.
Now imagine if one of your political parties wanted to make the point that big feet were important. Maybe they had a platform that said that only big-footed people should be allowed to vote.
How do you think that that party would present the finding about spelling being predicted by foot size? Imagine if they found out that using foot size enraged and engaged the political donor class? How much would they want to use the more explanatory factor, age, when focusing the conversation on foot size was so lucrative?
If this simple and childish example seems straightforward, you haven't been paying attention to how our political parties have been twisting our discussions to their advantage.
Let's consider one of the most divisive examples today: that area known as critical race theory.
Critical race theory focuses the analysis in a self-confirming way by using "race" as the explanation (just like we used foot size) rather than the more relevant variables of poverty and other factors that do not have large activist donor classes to be milked.
For example, we could create an analysis to try and explain why people of color have lower housing ownership rates than anyone else. And just as in the spelling example if we only put race in our analysis we will conclude that racism is rampant.
But if we add in other factors like education level, socio-economic class and the like, we will find that being educated increases homeownership, that having good jobs increases homeownership, and we will become less reliant on the highly divisive racism as our primary explanation.
More importantly, we will be discussing things we can improve, like improved access to loans for poor people, improved educational opportunities for poor children (who may not have the family wealth to enrich their lives), and building a society that sees the poor and disenfranchised, not through a tinted lens of racism, but rather through the lens of community.
In truth, though, there is a good reason to keep race in the analysis; just not as the primary thing we think of. It is useful and important to acknowledge that, from the collapse of Reconstruction through Jim Crow and red-lining, historically we have suppressed people of color and deprived them of one of the ways families build up generational wealth, which is home ownership.
The political need we have is to keep race in the conversation without using it as the primary explanation, because while it may do the math, it does not help us find solutions.