...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
I’m a conservative, and in two weeks I’m going to Washington, DC to tell Congress to act on climate. I’ll be there to deliver an important message to Minnesota’s elected Republican officials. That message is: “I’m a conservative, and I want you to prioritize climate change.”
Too often, the most vociferous voices on climate change are left-of-center. It is a common falsehood that conservatives do not care about climate. That is simply not true, and we must address this misconception.
Utah’s Republican Rep. John Curtis is correct when he says that climate-concerned conservatives must be vocal about the common-sense solutions we know can cut emissions and boost clean domestic energy. Otherwise, how do we ensure that conservative, smaller government, free-market-friendly policies that make the U.S. economically competitive are brought to the table?
Minnesota’s own Rep. Pete Stauber of the 8th Congressional District has already demonstrated leadership on this issue, having joined Representative Curtis’s Conservative Climate Caucus.
When I am in D.C., I hope to meet with all four of Minnesota’s conservative members of Congress, including representatives. I will be there to work with them to bring conservative ideas and values to this issue.
As a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I have been motivated by my conservative values to advocate for less pollution and for a stable climate. I was raised to respect and protect our natural resources, and I feel a duty to leave the earth better than we found it for future generations.
Conservatives can lead this transition with free-market solutions that boost the economy and bring good-paying clean energy jobs to Minnesota. A well-executed clean energy transition can strengthen American manufacturing as the continued build-out of renewables attracts billions of dollars to red states.
In Minnesota we are already seeing how climate innovation, done the right way, can lead to profitable investments, lower energy bills, and good jobs.
In addition to providing good carbon sinks through our farming and forests, we are also well positioned to benefit from wind power, especially in the 1st Congressional District. We also can help provide ethical access to strategic minerals if we show how to mine those minerals correctly (which is of interest in the 8th District).
Clean domestic energy is also crucial for national security. The U.S. and our allies are better off when we can’t be bullied by oil countries with a stranglehold over global energy prices. Boosting and strengthening our domestic output is good for local prices and global stability.
Likewise, our nation’s farmers should be protected from the disruption of climate change-exacerbated drought, floods, and storms. Let’s support farmers with solutions that improve, protect and restore the soil that nourishes America.
Rep. Tom Emmer, as the House majority whip, can do a lot to ensure conservative climate solutions work for Minnesotans, but it is our job to let him know it is a constituent priority.
It is my hope fellow conservatives will also be moved to take action. Together, we can ensure that the energy we use to power our economy results in a healthier, cleaner, safer America.
Bruce Morlan watches Minnesota’s weather closely from his retreat in Bridgewater Township.