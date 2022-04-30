I really enjoyed driving my pickup. It was roomy. I could throw anything in the back. And I saw over most traffic on the road. And yes, it felt manly.
For many reasons, I sold my truck and started considering options in my next vehicle. I checked out some SUVs and even some luxury sedans and crossovers. Gas mileage is important because we have grandkids from Michigan to Montana, so I decided on a hybrid or e-vehicle.
A low mileage Prius hit my radar. I drove it and bought it.
Don’t laugh. I do get teased by family members for that change and I’m sure others will jump in when I go to Montana.
But I must tell you, it’s a fun little car. It feels roomy, well-equipped and I’m averaging 52 miles to the gallon so far.
Along with the new ride, we signed up with a new insurance company that offered a discount for safe driving. It’s a 90-day program that reduces a policy discount if you speed up too fast or brake too hard.
There is a stereotype that comes along with owning a Prius and driving safely to earn my Liberty Biberty discount has only made it worse. I call it insta-rage and it happens sometimes in town, but mostly on the freeway.
People assume I’m driving too slow because of the car I’m driving. When I take off from a stoplight, I see frustration. And when I get passed there’s a glare or two. There’s usually some tailgating when I’m driving the speed limit and braking early for stoplights.
I never had these problems when I owned my truck. Until now, I never thought I might get myself smooshed by driving safely.
We all judge people based on different things. I guess judging the cars people drive is no different.
I’ve come to realize that we’re all wound up about a half-turn too tight. We don’t know what’s going on in the minds of people we’re sharing the road with.
Let’s go back to cutting a little slack to each other, and assume all the lunatic drivers are in the Twin Cities.