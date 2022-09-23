At the Faribault Area Learning Center, we are always looking for ways to better connect our students to the community. We know that when our students are connected to our community they are more likely to thrive as it creates a sense of belonging, security, and trust. Similarly, our community wants to feel connected to our students as well.
The Faribault Area Learning Center (ALC) is a recovery-focused school that promotes and supports our students through recovery and wellbeing. We have worked hard to create a family environment here at the ALC, and we want to expand that outside of our walls and into our Faribault community.
As we were trying to think of fun ways to connect our students with the community, we realized just how impactful music can be. So, we decided to combine music, food, and community resources into one fun night that showcases what Faribault has to offer.
The Community Concert came to fruition with the partnership of the Healthy Community Initiative, the city of Faribault, and Faribault Parks and Recreation. In addition to hearing Tyler Hedwig’s amazing music and story, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore local therapy and substance use recovery organizations.
When we come together, we all do better. It is amazing to see how many wonderful things can be done in this community when organizations work together and collaborate.
We hope that you and your family join us for a fun night of music, food and connection from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in Central Park. This is a free, family event. The Brick Oven Pizza Bus, Kona Ice, and a few other food venders will have food for purchase. All are welcome.
Mallory Fuchs is a chemical health specialist at Faribault Public Schools. Martha Lundin is youth engagement coordinator at Healthy Community Initiative.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.