At the Faribault Area Learning Center, we are always looking for ways to better connect our students to the community. We know that when our students are connected to our community they are more likely to thrive as it creates a sense of belonging, security, and trust. Similarly, our community wants to feel connected to our students as well.


Mallory Fuchs is a chemical health specialist at Faribault Public Schools. Martha Lundin is youth engagement coordinator at Healthy Community Initiative.

