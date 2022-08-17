I agree with Linda Mueller's letter to the editor on Aug. 13. They should not build apartment buildings on the corner of 17th Street and willow Street. There would be major traffic and safety issues.
But I am afraid the concerns will fall on deaf ears. Just as our neighborhoods concerns about the development of Prairie Ridge Park did.
We submitted two petitions to Parks and Recreation Department starting in 2020 to keep the park primarily nature except for a playground. There was so much nature — wildflowers, birds, animals and insects — which we were trying to preserve.
But it has been nuked with chemicals that killed everything. It is now dead and brown. So very sad.
They put a trail around the park. It has been very busy with walkers many who have said they enjoyed walking this trail because of the nature, which is now gone.
When we submitted those petitions we were under the understanding they would be passed on to the City Council, only to find out after two years they were still sitting on the park director's desk. It was very disappointing to know that we put in the time and effort to get these petitions only to have them sitting on a desk.
We have since sent them to the City Council and have not gotten a response. When we made these proposals we were told basically it was park land and they could do what ever they wanted with it, but they would try to work with the people. Yeah right. Like I said, it falls on deaf ears. They have their agendas and aren't going to change.
There seems to be somewhat of an arrogant attitude amongst some of our city officials. They are here to represent us. Our opinions should matter and be taken seriously. After all, we are the ones who pay the taxes that pays for their salaries and pays for our community, the parks and the maintenance of the parks.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.