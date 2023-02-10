The first month of the 2023 legislative session has ended and never before have I seen a legislative session unfold like this year’s.
Since I was first elected in 2014, I have made it my mission to work collaboratively with members of both parties to address the issues facing Minnesota. While we often may not agree on the path forward, we are always respectful of the viewpoints and concerns of those from across the aisle to make sure that bills can be refined and improved as they work their way through the legislative process.
Unfortunately, that collaborative spirit has been severely lacking this year.
In the committees I serve on, there has not been a single Republican amendment that has been adopted by the majority.
It’s a similar story on bills that have reached the House floor for final passage.
House Democrats’ lack of collaboration or willingness to consider different opinions or viewpoints is truly staggering. It’s “my way or the highway.”
I understand that Democrats have the votes to pass whatever they want, with or without our help. It’s a matter of simple math. However, I hope they remember that their majority is a slim one and that the minority still represents 48% of Minnesotans.
This dynamic played out in in stark reality during debate on Democrats’ abortion bill. As written, the bill represented the most extreme abortion position of any state in the nation — allowing abortion up until the moment of birth for any reason, no questions asked and for minors to get sterilized without parental consent or notification.
We offered numerous amendments in an effort to moderate the bill and provide guardrails that align with the majority opinion of Minnesotans. Amendments offered would have prohibited abortions in the third trimester except for when the life of the mother is at-risk, licensed abortion facilities, and required parental notification if a minor gets an abortion.
All of these commonsense, reasonable amendments were rejected by Democrats. They already had their minds set on the most extreme abortion policy possible.
Now, because it was signed by Gov. Tim Walz, this bill is law and Minnesota’s abortion policy is aligned with nations like China and North Korea. This is extreme and completely out-of-step with what most Minnesotans want.
In the days and weeks since, we have seen a similar scenario play out in committees and on the House Floor as Democrats rush their bills through the legislative process, attempt to limit debate, reject any commonsense amendments, or input from the minority party, and then pass the bills on party-line votes.
This strong-armed approach is not what Minnesotans expect or want from their elected officials and does not represent the best our state has to offer.
It is my hope that moving forward we can return to a collaborative legislative process in St. Paul, one that puts the needs of Minnesotans first and respects the viewpoints and perspectives of those with whom they may disagree. It’s time to reject one-party extremism.