President Joe Biden recently seemed to turn into a conservative as he announced new efforts to use existing laws to stem the tide of refugees heading toward the southern U.S. border.
His conservative solution? Enforcing existing laws and limiting the flow to 30,000 per month. Although U.S. refugee policy has been held hostage for decades by our political party extremists, at least some of that dynamic is because this issue could be one of the most important policy issues a nation can face.
Biden’s apparent change of heart appears to be driven in part by the collapse of nation-states south of us; states who appear to be devolving from the rule of law to the rule of gangs.
An obvious example is Venezuela, which attempted to become more democratic, and in the process seems to have fallen into the classic trap of democracy, which is that the people can vote themselves services that the economy cannot pay for. That model works until you run out of easy money (think petrostates), but when the easy money runs out you have created a level of expectation that cannot be sustained (as in, nonfundable entitlement programs). We’ve seen this movie before. It hurts to watch it evolving again.
A second factor pushing refugees is the inability of poor nations to hold their own against drug-trade fueled gangs (here the term of art is “narcostate”).
Both these classes of refugees share that they are being driven out by endemic levels of violence, whether government or gang-based. The fear of these forces drives many a conservative to call for better border security. In the past we have attempted to push back by some pretty dramatic means. Whether by invading, by installing puppet regimes or through straight-up colonialism, we have tried to export the rule of law into the unfriendly ground that despots create.
But all these discussions revolve around people who are fleeing for the reasons enumerated in international conventions — people who fear persecution, people who are not being protected by their government, and people with no citizenship (stateless). In each of these, a democratic government might conclude that it is better to fix the problems there than to accept the immigrants. History is full of examples of such invasions done “for their own good,” and we are still digesting the lessons from those attempts.
But now there is a new class of refugees: climate refugees. The immigrant invasion of North America by Germans in the 19th century appears to have been motivated in part by crop failures associated with the Little Ice Age (1300-1850). But by the middle of the 20th century the Little Ice Age had been replaced by the global warming caused by our extensive use of fossil fuels. And unlike the political problems of despots, gangs and failed states, the climate refugees are fleeing the weather that climate change is delivering.
One academic paper suggested that 1 to 3 billion people will be forced to move by the higher temperatures of a warming world. And we appear to be incapable of slowing down global warming, in part because of the political dynamics of our political divisions (worldwide).
Meanwhile, the press seems to have picked 1.2 billion as a reportable number, but even 1.2 billion people moving mostly north, due to global warming, will create havoc on a global scale. Biden’s 30,000 a month is a drop in the bucket when these numbers are on the table. Perhaps we should figure out how to solve the relocation of billions and let the 30,000 a month be a side benefit of that more nuanced discussion.