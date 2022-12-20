Fifty years from now, on a pleasantly warm Christmas Day in 2072, what will Faribault and the land around it look like? What might our lives be like?
These questions are as complicated as they sound, and this is largely due to uncertainty. It’s not that the physics and climate science that goes into projections like this are uncertain; it’s that how we might collectively act over the next four decades is uncertain.
The future landscape and climate of southern Minnesota will be different, and the risks faced by its people will be inexorable, but the degree of severity will depend on how much greenhouse gas the human race pumps into the atmosphere, by force of habit or of choice. But the future, seen through research and complex modeling, is hard to visualize for people.
What aspects of the southern Minnesota climate have already changed?
Minnesota is currently experiencing one of the largest increases in average temperatures in the United States. By 2072, the state is going to experience over 15 more days of 95 degrees or higher. Even today, compared to pre-industrial times in the 1800s, the southern Minnesota winter has warmed by 4.9 degrees, looking at daily average minimum temperatures. While northern Minnesota has seen greater warming (increases of up to 7.3 degrees), the southern portion of the state will still experience negative impacts.
Faribault in particular is in a precarious position, being located at the confluence of rivers and near several large lakes. Flooding has been fairly common in the Faribault area because of this geography, even leading to a state of emergency being declared in 2016 as the Cannon and Straight Rivers dumped their waters into parts of the city.
But this will only become a greater risk as the years go by, as average annual precipitation has increased by over 3 inches in southern Minnesota. Coupled with the increase in extreme precipitation events measured around the region, this not only threatens lives but also residents’ pocketbooks, as insurance premiums have risen 366% since the 1990s and the likelihood of serious damages to homes and businesses alike has increased.
At the same time as heavy rains and flooding events have increased, the prevalence of droughts in the region have also increased. Since our rain is increasingly coming in large bursts, that will leave long periods with little to no rain, especially in the summer. The drought of 2021 is now seen as one of the most serious in recorded history for the region, and these conditions have continued this year.
For farmers, so important to the southern Minnesota economy and identity, years like this can be existential risks to their livelihoods. For the rest of us, economic difficulties for agriculture translate into higher prices at the grocery store and the unfortunate consequences of family farmers being driven out of business and snatched up by corporate farms.
As these impacts of climate change get worse as precipitation patterns change and temperatures continue to rise, it can be easy to feel pessimistic about the future of the Faribault area. But these impacts are not necessarily set in stone. Luckily, the degree to which things get worse is directly linked with how much carbon we release into the atmosphere, and this to an extent is in our control.
To ensure a livable Christmas Day in 2072, Minnesota residents should be willing to work with younger generations to fight the most important political battle of the 21st century.