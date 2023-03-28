Here is the first of two articles on simple steps for preparing food safely at home.
Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often.
Bacteria can spread throughout the kitchen and get onto cutting boards, utensils, sponges, and counter tops. Here is how to fight the bacteria:
• Wash your hands with hot soapy water before handling food and after using the bathroom, changing diapers and handling pets.
• Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.
• Use plastic or other non-porous cutting boards. These boards should be run through the dishwasher or washed in hot soapy water after use.
• Consider using paper towels to clean up kitchen surfaces. If you use cloth towels, wash them often in hot water.
Separate: Don’t cross-contaminate.
Cross-contamination is the scientific term for how bacteria can be spread from one food product to another. This is especially true when handling raw meat, poultry and seafood, so keep these foods and their juices away from ready-to-eat foods. Here is how to fight the bacteria:
• Separate raw meat, poultry, and seafood from other foods in your grocery shopping cart and in your refrigerator.
• Use a different cutting board for raw meat products.
• Always wash hands, cutting boards, dishes and utensils with hot soapy water after they come in contact with raw meat, poultry and seafood.
• Never place cooked food on a plate which previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.
Cook: Cook to proper temperatures.
Food safety experts agree that foods are properly cooked when they are heated for a long enough time and at a high enough temperature to kill the harmful bacteria that cause foodborne illness. The best way to fight bacteria is to:
• Use a clean thermometer to make sure meat, poultry, casseroles and other foods are cooked all the way through.
• Cook roasts and steaks to at least 145 degrees. Whole poultry should be cooked to 180 degrees. Cook ground beef to at least 160 degrees.
• If a thermometer is not available, do not eat ground beef that is still pink inside.
• Cook eggs until the yolk and white are firm. Don’t use recipes in which eggs remain raw or only partially cooked.
• Fish should be opaque and flake easily with a fork.
• When cooking in a microwave, make sure there are no cold spots in food where bacteria can survive. For best results, cover food, stir, and rotate for even cooking. If there is no turntable, rotate the dish by hand.
• Bring sauces, soups and gravy to a boil when reheating. Heat other leftovers thoroughly to 165 degrees.