If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directives.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. We will address the who, what, where, when, why and how of advance care planning.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. We will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to sign up.
Author visit
On Tuesday, June 14 beginning at 1:30 p.m., Northfield author and artist Sharon K. Henry will visit Buckham West to present to us two of the books she has written.
Sharon’s first book is titled, “Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with My Mommy, Who Has Bipolar Disorder.” It’s written for a child going through a hard time trying to understand his mom’s bipolar disorder.
Written from personal experience, the book tells the story of Sharon’s own daughter and grandson and the ways that Sharon tried to help him understand his mom’s mental illness. Out of her desire to find a book to share with him at the time, and finding none, she wrote her own book.
Sharon’s second book is “Just Fishing.” This fun rhyming book celebrates the joys of a sunny day out on the lake and all the great memories a family can make. It is illustrated by the author in watercolor paints.
Please register for this program by calling 507-332-7357. There is no charge for Buckham West members. Non-members will pay $3. Books will be available for purchase.
Tour Public Works
The Public Works Department provides for the operation and maintenance of the city's infrastructure systems and consists of multiple divisions which include streets, utilities, water reclamation facility and airport.
The Public Works building is over 84,000 square feet in size and uses an abundance of natural light. At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 you are invited to sign up for a tour of the facility and see the many types of equipment in use. (Did you know that city crews remove snow from approximately 140 miles of street within the city?) Public Works Director Travis Block will be our tour guide.
Pre-registration is required for this free members-only activity. We will meet at the Public Works Department building, 1200 Belview Trail.
Fashions on Central
If you are out and about doing garage sale shopping this summer, add Fashions on Central to your list of stops.
We sell great quality clothing for women and all proceeds from your purchases are used to support the operations of Buckham West. The store is currently filled with new summer fashions. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave next to the Paradise Theater and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Upcoming trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips, you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321. Upcoming trips:
• Minnesota Twins Baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.