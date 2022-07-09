The Faribault City Council and city staff are in the early stages of the city budget development for 2023. This is a process we go through annually.
While there are certain unique issues or factors that come up each year, much of it, probably not unexpectedly, is somewhat repetitive.
Establishing the budget is definitely one of the most, if not the most, important responsibilities of the council.
As we go into this cycle, it always prompts me (and presumably others) to initially take a step back and ask the question “What does this community think its City government should look like?” Not an easy question to say the least, and definitely not a question with a single answer.
Budgeting at all levels is a balancing act — trying to find the appropriate (alternatively acceptable) combination of what level and types of goods or services are desired matched up with what is viewed as a sufficient and acceptable level of funding.
Part of the challenge in trying to find this balance each year is that the community changes over time, there are influences from places outside the city’s control (COVID-19 was a clear case of that), and the wants and needs of the people and businesses here are not a constant.
I remember years ago in a youth hockey coaching certification session, one of the presenters made the statement that the ideal youth hockey team would be comprised up wholly of orphans (I am guessing those that have coached youth sports understand this. I apologize to the rest of you trying to figure out the point).
While it may seem odd that this comment from 20 or so years ago comes to mind while I’m writing this, in my mind (and likely mine alone) it is a comparison to what I believe would be perceived by many as the ideal government: one that provides any and all of the services its citizens could want, but does not collect any taxes or revenues to pay for them.
At a press conference on August 12, 1986, then President Ronald Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” While I doubt this constituted a position of wanting no government whatsoever in people’s lives, I think it did reflect a belief that there should be some limits as to how much government is present in our everyday lives.
From my perspective (and everyone is welcome to agree or disagree with me), I would contend the councils I have worked for over the years have generally shared this same sentiment, working and striving to find that balance between enough but not too much.
Some people may believe the city should provide only an extremely limited, basic palette of services, keeping taxes as low as possible. Others may want more and expanded services, including quality of life considerations, and are willing to accept a higher level of taxes to have those things.
Both of these stances, and all those in between, are completely valid, as everyone is entitled to their own opinion on what their city government should look like. Therein lies the challenge faced in adopting a budget.
The City Council, following multiple discussions and reviews with staff, ultimately makes the decision on setting the 2023 budget, outlining the priorities to address with the resources available, with the objective of providing the services they view are desired by the community overall.
If you have input on the 2023 budget, or perhaps just questions on the budget process, I would encourage you to contact either me or a member of the council to make your thoughts known.
The more voices heard sharing their positions on what they believe should be the role of their city government and its priorities, the more robust of a process we have in trying to arrive at a budget that provides the balance being sought.