Suppose you have experienced chronic pain that keeps you awake at night and prevents you from doing activities. In that case, you probably have learned that treating this pain is difficult. What do you do when you do not get relief from Tylenol or Motrin? Do you want to take Oxycontin or Percocet for the long term?

Scott Cody is a registered pharmacist and photographer. He can be reached at 507-456-7843 or wscody@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook at scott.cody.12382.

