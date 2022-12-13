The year is quickly coming to an end. We celebrate holidays, days off of school and work, the year behind us and what is to come next year.
Our years seem to never go the way that we have in our heads when we talk about New Years resolutions, or the hope and aspirations of what we want. While many of those things are in our control, many aren’t.
As we reflect on the past year, I think it is also important to remember, life is 10% action and 90% reaction.
There have been many changes in Faribault in the last year, and depending on your angle, they are good or bad. If you think they are bad, how can you choose to make them not so bad.
Maybe 2022 was the year of apartment buildings. If you needed a place to live, this was one great step in history to get the apartments growing in Faribault. 2022 wasn’t the start of the apartment boom, nor will it be the end, but it was a milestone of living units being added.
These living units were badly needed by our children, our employees, our new Americans and our residents who didn’t want to upkeep a house anymore. They serve great purposes, and we can provide you stats on it if you need. Or just ask a resident of one of them who was happy to have a new place to call home.
The Rice County buildings demolition is a huge change in the way everyone enters our historic downtown. What we have now is open space, that last I heard was being reserved for possible future expansion, the same thing we were told many years ago.
Would you be happier if the county tore the buildings down and built the jail there, or left them to decay until it was time to remove them, or use your tax dollars to repair them?
Whatever your stance, we have green space for now. It can be warm and inviting, maybe with some plantings and picnic tables. Maybe this will be a great spot for daily food trucks to park, so you know where to look for them. Could it be a spot for public art sculptures? What do you think could be there to be a benefit to the community, but not interfere with a future expansion?
Another light of hope for downtown was put into place this year. An investment group bought 13 buildings with the aim of getting them into hands of responsible owners and businesspeople. For one member this isn’t the first downtown he has helped with, and hopefully not the last.
They are working on getting the buildings ‘dry and clean’ right now to start repairs on the inside and bring commerce back to the storefronts. And it is working. There is already a new bookstore and an amplifier business about to open in the 200 block of Central Avenue. As the buildings are taken care of, more will come online for rent or purchase and help our downtown come back to more life.
While we are downtown, there is a significant amount of traffic from the businesses that are there. The Paradise Center for the Arts saw the end of the Merlin Players. They have been performing on stage since it was rehabbed and have now closed the curtains. Don’t worry, there are still great performances to be had in the future. (Stop in and grab a guide for 2023).
3 Ten event center is bustling with gatherings of all sorts and drawing a fair number of people from outside Faribault to come visit. Cry Baby Craigs is keeping thing spicy, right next to the new Golf Box, golfing no matter the weather. 10,000 Drops continues to delight with its offerings and award-winning beverages.
And the classics are still there; Burkhartzmeyer Shoes, Signature and State Bank Galleries. And Janna’s Marketplace went back to doing sit down breakfasts. If you didn’t know about any one of these, then I would say it is time to take a stroll through downtown.
We can all find bad in each of these or choose to see the good. If you think our neighboring towns are better than us, don’t worry, they think the neighboring towns are better than them too.
Have a happy new year, and look forward to progress, opportunity and friendships.