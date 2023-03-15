Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) are a common condition characterized by pain and discomfort while chewing, which is estimated to affect about 10% of adults to some degree. As with many musculoskeletal conditions that come on gradually and don’t require emergency care, treatment guidelines recommend conservative care as an initial treatment approach, of which doctors of chiropractic are well-equipped to provide.

Jason Hoisington is a chiropractor in Faribault and member of Chiro-Trust. Visit his blog at www.DrJasonHoisingtonBlog.com. He can be reached at 507-332-8623.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments