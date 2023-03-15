...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) are a common condition characterized by pain and discomfort while chewing, which is estimated to affect about 10% of adults to some degree. As with many musculoskeletal conditions that come on gradually and don’t require emergency care, treatment guidelines recommend conservative care as an initial treatment approach, of which doctors of chiropractic are well-equipped to provide.
Following an examination to determine potential causes for the patient’s TMD symptoms, a chiropractor will likely use a combination of manual therapy and specific exercise to restore normal movement to the temporomandibular joint and its relationship with the masticatory muscles.
The patient may also be referred to their dentist for an occlusal splint that can be worn overnight to help address abnormal biomechanical loading on the temporomandibular joint. While research supports the short-term effectiveness of occlusal splint use, some studies suggest there may be limited long-term benefits.
In addition to these treatments that are focused on the jaw itself, there’s a growing body of research linking TMD to issues affecting the cervical spine.
In a 2021 study that included 60 TMD patients, researchers observed that most participants had moderate-to-severe impairments in cervical mobility, and there was a clear association between neck disability and TMD symptom severity. A 2020 study that included 116 TMD patients arrived at a similar finding. Finally, a 2019 study that analyzed data from South Korea’s National Health Insurance Review and Assessment database found that 48% of TMD patients also have spinal pain, and the more severe their TMD symptoms, the more likely they had neck or back pain.
The good news is that not only is chiropractic care highly effective for managing musculoskeletal disorders that affect the neck but there are studies showing that treatment applied to the cervical spine can improve TMD symptoms.
A 2022 study that included 60 TMD patients found that those treated with cervical spinal manipulation experienced significant improvement in the domains of maximal mouth opening, jaw pain, and neck range of motion. This is similar to a 2020 study that included 50 TMD patients.
If you’re experiencing pain or discomfort while chewing or other TMD symptoms, contact your doctor of chiropractic.
Jason Hoisington is a chiropractor in Faribault and member of Chiro-Trust. Visit his blog at www.DrJasonHoisingtonBlog.com. He can be reached at 507-332-8623.