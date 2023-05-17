Jay.jpg

Total knee arthroplasty is the most-performed operating room procedure in the United States. The number of surgeries is projected to increase by 400% (to 3.5 million a year) in the next 20 years due to prolonged longevity, the rise in obesity, and increasing rates of osteoarthritis.

Jason Hoisington is a chiropractor in Faribault and member of Chiro-Trust. Visit his blog at www.DrJasonHoisingtonBlog.com. He can be reached at 507-332-8623.

