This week’s column is the second of two columns, which describes more simple steps for preparing food safely at home.
Last week the following simple steps to preparing food safely were highlighted:
Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often.
Separate: Don’t cross-contaminate.
Cook: Cook to proper temperatures.
Following are some additional food safety steps:
Chill: Refrigerate promptly.
Refrigerate foods quickly because cold temperatures keep harmful bacteria from growing and multiplying. Set your refrigerator no higher than 40 degrees and the freezer unit at 0 degrees. Check these temperatures occasionally with an appliance thermometer.
Then, fight bacteria by following these steps:
• Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared food and leftovers within two hours.
• Never defrost food at room temperature. Thaw food in the refrigerator, under cold running water or in the microwave. Marinate foods in the refrigerator.
• Divide large amounts of leftovers into small, shallow containers for quick cooling in the refrigerator.
• Do not pack the refrigerator. Cool air must circulate to keep food safe.
Safe handling of fruits, vegetables and meats:
• Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, especially fresh whole fruits and vegetables and raw meat, poultry and fish. Clean under your fingernails.
• Rinse raw produce in water. Don’t use soap or other detergents. If necessary use a small scrub brush to remove surface dirt.
• Use smooth, durable and nonabsorbent cutting boards that can be cleaned and sanitized easily.
• Wash cutting boards with hot water, soap and a scrub brush to remove food particles. Then sanitize the boards by putting them through the dishwasher or rinsing them in a solution of 1 teaspoon of chlorine bleach to 1 quart of water. Always wash boards and knives after cutting raw meat, poultry or seafood and before cutting another food to prevent cross-contamination.
• Store cut, peeled and broken-apart fruits and vegetables (such as melon balls) in the refrigerator at or below 40 degrees.
Apply the heat and fight bacteria:
Cooking food to the proper temperature kills harmful bacteria. This includes raw meat, poultry, fish and eggs, as well as foods that are thoroughly cooked upon purchase but that may become contaminated during storage or handling.
Reheat ready-to-eat foods such as hot dogs, luncheon meats, cold cuts, fermented and dry sausage, and other deli-style meat and poultry products until they are steaming hot. If you cannot re-heat these foods, do not eat them.