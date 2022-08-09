Let us look at a number of things going on in Faribault right now, or in recent conversations. These are my interpretations, and some may not like them, but hopefully can take a step back and look at them through a different lens.
The Farmer Seed building has been an icon in the area for a very long time. It is changing. They were a great employer for many people over the years, and a nice place to get your gardening or Christmas goods. The majority of the historic structure of this building will be disappearing, and the current owners will utilize it for something new.
While the new owners tried very hard to keep as much as they could, it was beyond feasible structure repairs. As a council and community, this news is hard to take, and we wish it wasn’t so.
People have many opinions on it, but here are a few facts: They bought the building with an idea, paid for engineers to dig deep, have paid for multiple design options, and tried to come up with a plan with their money. Everyone had the opportunity to buy it and try their best to save it, but nobody besides this group did.
While it is in your town, you may not get the voice that you think you should have. And if they don’t do something with it, who will? It would possibly fall into greater disrepair and end up in a tax forfeiture with the government having to deal with it, all on your dime. Then we would have try to find a new owner for whatever is left. Instead, let’s thank that someone with a vision and ability to step up to the plate to do something.
An apartment building is proposed on the south end of town at 17th Street and Willow Street. Currently the development of this building is tabled at the Planning Commission.
Neighbors are opposing the structure. People at large say we don’t need more apartments, the traffic will be terrible, and so forth. Do we need more apartments or should they be single-family homes?
The city isn’t the developer coming to the table with the bankroll to build structures, so we work with whatever group is willing to invest in our community.
The fact is, we are still in need of housing. The new apartment next to the American Legion is almost full, with market rate renters, and they haven’t even finished it yet. Where the next building will go, is on available property that someone owns and someone else is willing to buy.
As a city, there are very few reasons we can legally stop a project like this. As far as I have heard, there is not one reason brought forth to stop the project. If you would like something else, you should have found the investors to make something happen that you approved of.
Downtown Faribault has just seen a huge change come through. As recently announced, a group just acquired 12 properties. They have a three year plan to rehab buildings and get them into hands of responsible owners. This isn’t the first town that some of these investors have done a project like this in. They want to see Faribault’s downtown come back to life.
Blue Collar Festival’s move to Teepee Tonka Park was the decision of the committee that runs it. While there are many racist comments as to why it moved, let us look at the real reasons.
There are four car shows and multiple other events throughout the year to get people downtown to see what is happening. The 310 Event Center, Paradise Center for the Arts, Gather on Central and numerous food and beverage establishments count on the parking. Better access control, beverage control, better acoustics, cooler temperatures and a bus to get you there are all things we are looking forward to at the festival this year.
The forecast looks great for the classic car show Friday and more food and music Saturday. Grab your lawn chair or maybe a picnic blanket and check it out. Yes, there is a cover. Bands don’t play for free and there are a lot of other costs involved (like spraying for mosquitos). Give the new location a try, you might find that thoughts of Tree Frog come back.
So while you might not like change, it may not be up to you. But try it, you might like it. If you’re against it all, stay home and read “Who moved my Cheese?” and then think about it again.