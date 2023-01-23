Here we are three weeks into 2023 with 52 inches of snowfall for the winter already. Congratulations to all those waiting for an old-fashioned winter – you got it. While the white stuff has been piling up ,our office has been making good use of the indoor time planning for an exciting year of activity.

Nort Johnson is president of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

