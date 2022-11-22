It’s been a busy fall here at our offices and there’s no shortage of activity to report on.
We better start with the upcoming Winterfest. Saturday, Dec. 3 is the big parade following fireworks at 5:45 p.m. downtown. The launch is just north of the viaduct and the parade follows.
Don’t forget to hang around downtown after the parade for the street dance in the 400 block of Central Ave. Other activities include ice carving and horse-drawn wagon rides on Thursday, Dec. 1, with all the fun at Buckham West to boot.
The tree lighting will be at Central Park on Friday night, Dec. 2, with Faribault Middle School music students providing musical performances.
On another downtown topic: With the recent building demolitions getting a lot of attention I thought it would be fitting to elaborate on some good news in the local preservation discussion.
Earlier this year 13 historic buildings were brought under the umbrella of Faribo Downtown Central, an LLC owned by the Faribault Industrial Corporation, Mike and Mary Richie and Brett Reese. The purpose of the acquisition is to secure these important structures in our historic downtown and bring them to a condition where they were no longer deteriorating and put them each on a plan for success.
I’m happy to share that eight of the structures have new and repaired roofs — all of which were leaking at the time of purchase. We’ll be securing the balance of the roofs first thing this spring.
With interest from qualified parties the future looks brighter each week for these key properties in our downtown. Look for the windows to be decorated along central for the winter parade.
Important Chamber news includes the continued partnerships with education and business. New welders, career-focused books, increased opportunities for students to experience workplaces are all examples of the great work South Central College and Faribault Public Schools are doing. The Chamber and Chamber Trust are proud to play a part in this awesome work.
Recently the Trust was awarded an additional $50,000 to assist with providing supplies and expertise around trades programming as well as the Cradle to Career Initiative.
Finally, we’d like to share that both our Vision Task Force and Chamber Board of Directors concluded their respective planning sessions and the reports look pretty good. Chamber membership retention is solid, growing visionary activities are productive and well received by the community, and overall satisfaction is high.
We’re excited to continue our visionary work by continuing focuses on Excellence in Education, Home Ownership Opportunities, Leadership Collaboration, a Fabulous Downtown, Gateway Signage and Daycare/Early Childhood Education.
Please enjoy a safe holiday season and come by the Chamber Office if you’d like to pitch in on any of the above activities.