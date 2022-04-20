April 22 is Earth Day — a day to celebrate (and protect) the air, water, soil and natural systems that sustains human, plant, and animal life on Earth. You can help celebrate Earth Day by doing your part to protect our rivers and lakes in the Cannon River Watershed (which includes the Cannon River, the Straight River, and 45 area lakes).
Here are a few simple things you can do for cleaner water:
1. Pick up litter: Yeah, I know it seems simple. But few people realize that any litter near your home or business is likely to blow or wash down a storm drain and right into your local river or lake.
The next time you’re outside, grab a plastic shopping bag and pick up the few pieces of litter you come across. It makes your neighborhood look cleaner and keeps our rivers and lakes cleaner, too.
2. Keep pavement clear: Our efficient city stormwater systems do a great job keeping rain from flooding our streets and parking lots. The downside is that stormwater can easily carry grass clippings, fertilizer pellets sand and salt from sidewalks, driveways and streets and into our rivers and lakes.
Grass clippings are full of nitrogen fertilizer. When grass clippings and fertilizer pellets wash into rivers and lakes, they feed algae and lead to algae blooms where our rives and lakes turn green and smelly.
The solution is simple. After mowing the lawn, applying fertilizer, or using salt or sand on your sidewalk, go back and sweep any excess material (clippings, salt, etc.). Put clippings and fertilizers back on your lawn. Reuse excess salt and sand.
3. Learn more: You can learn more about how human action leads to dirty rivers and lakes. On Saturday, April 23, Clean River Partners and several other groups are hosting workshops on environmental and conservation topics.
A "Water Conservation 101" workshop is at 10 a.m. Learn how to save water and money by fixing leaks and upgrading water devices.
A "River-Friendly, Low Maintenance Lawn Care" workshop is also at 10 a.m. Discover simple ways to make lawn care less work and less polluting.
A "How to Support Clean Water Farming Practices" workshop is at 11 a.m. Learn how to support clean water farming practices on Minnesota farms by buying eco-friendly products and supporting government-funded initiatives like cover crops, no-till farming, and Kernza.
All three workshops take place at the First United Church of Christ Church Parking Lot, 300 Union St. in Northfield. Bring a lawn chair.
Learn more about the workshops at www.northfieldearthday.com/workshop.