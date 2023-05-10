When you have passion for your work, it doesn’t feel like work. What is the difference between a puzzle and a spreadsheet? We are told one is a game and one is work.
Letter to the editor
That switch that flips inside us that separates our enjoyment from frustration is often influenced by outside authority figures. Maybe your parents, your first boss, maybe celebrities or entertainment media.
In most cases these are people who have no power over your specific work, but could they have been influenced by people who seek to demoralize and cause strife? We still value their opinions, but where did they get those opinions?
This section is from a document the U.S. government used to train operatives to disrupt communist and fascist groups in Europe in 1944 called “The simple sabotage manual.”
It feels like it was also used to train business leaders within the U.S.
"(11) General Interference with Organizations and Production
(a) Organizations and Conferences
(1) Insist on doing everything through "channels." Never permit shortcuts to be taken in order to expedite decisions.
(2) Make "speeches." Talk as frequently as possible and at great length. Illustrate your "points" by long anecdotes and accounts of personal experiences. Never hesitate to make a few appropriate "patriotic" comments.
When possible, refer all matters to committees, for "further study and consideration." Attempt to make the committees as large as possible — never less than five.
Bring up irrelevant issues as frequently as possible.
Haggle over precise wordings of com-munications, minutes, resolutions.
(G) Refer back to matters decided upon at the last meeting and attemp to re-open the question of the advisability of that decision.
Advocate "caution." Be "reasonable" and urge your fellow-conferees to be "reason-able" and avoid haste which might result in embarrassments or difficulties later on.
Be worried about the propriety of any decision — raise the question of whether such action as is contemplated lies within the jurisdiction of the group or whether it might conflict with the policy of some higher echelon."
If your work, church, or organization seems to live by this CIA doctrine, you should ask why. Why is the framework almost everything is built upon designed to demoralize and frustrate?
Samantha DeGroot
Faribault
