Like many of you, I am disappointed by the results of the Nov. 8 elections. But the outcome is clear: Minnesota voters have chosen Democrats to lead the House, Senate, and Governor’s Office.
I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the right things for this state we love, but I will also hold Democrats accountable for the decisions they make if they aren’t in Minnesota’s best interest. It will be a give-and-take, and I am excited to get back to work.
I am especially grateful to you, the voters of Goodhue, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties for trusting me once again to serve as your voice in the Minnesota Senate. It has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I am humbled by your support. I pledge to continue listening to your concerns, criticisms and ideas, because that feedback helps me represent you to the best of my ability.
I am also grateful to all who ran for office this year, including my opponent, Kate Falvey. It is difficult to put raise your hand to serve and endure everything that comes with it. Whether you won or lost, thank you for stepping up to serve.
Shortly after the election was completed, the Senate Republican caucus chose its leadership team for the upcoming biennium. Senate Republicans selected Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks as the minority leader. He will be fantastic. He has judgement, character and smarts. I was proud to support him.
I am also humbled to be chosen to serve as deputy leader for my Senate Republican colleagues.
I am a firm believer that great relationships are the key to success. I have always tried to bridge our divides by forging strong bonds with all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I am excited to continue building those relationships across the aisle to achieve our goals of putting money back in working Minnesotans’ pockets, keeping our streets safe, and getting every kid a great education.
Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner. What are you thankful for?
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my health above all. I am thankful that you have trusted me to be your voice at the Capitol. I am beyond thankful that we are fortunate enough to call the United States of America our home. It’s easy to take for granted, but most of the world would give anything for what we have.
Finally, I am eternally thankful for the heroes serving in the armed forces keeping us safe both here and abroad.
However you choose to celebrate, I hope you have a great Thanksgiving.
