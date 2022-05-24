The Public Works Department provides for the operation and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure systems and consists of multiple divisions which include streets, utilities, water reclamation facility, and airport.
The Public Works building is over 84,000 square feet in size and uses an abundance of natural light. On Wednesday, June 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m. you are invited to sign up for a tour of the facility and see the many types of equipment in use. Public Works Director Travis Block will be our tour guide.
Registration is required for this free, members-only activity. We will meet at the Public Works Department building, 1200 Belview Trail.
Everbridge alerts
Get alerts about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for Everbridge, Rice County’s emergency alert program.
The alerts will warn you about upcoming severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuation notices and more. You may choose how you receive your notifications by either alert your home phone, cell phone, email, or via text message. Information entered is protected and will not be used for any other purposes.
If you want to learn more about Everbridge or get signed up, drop in at Buckham West between 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday. You will have the opportunity to visit with Faribault Fire Chief, Dustin Dienst and get the information about Everbridge that you need.
Health Care Directive
Don’t know where to start? Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series. The two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive.
• Session 1: Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. We will address the 6 W’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How)
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. Continuing the discussion on the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to sign up.
Volunteer recognition
Many thanks to those who attended the Buckham West volunteer recognition this past Monday.
Along with a large group of volunteers from Fashions on Central, we also had many other volunteers in attendance including board of directors members, group leaders, flower basket waterers, fundraising leaders, funeral escort drivers, handyman help, mahjongg instructors, musicians, Out to Lunch planner, program presenters, receptionists and senior dining program helpers. Your help continues to make our organization a great success. Thank you.
Trips• Buckham West, Fashions on Central and the Senior Dining programs will all be closed on Monday, May 30 in celebration of the Memorial Day holiday.Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.