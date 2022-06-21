If you have never had the opportunity to tour Faribault’s Municipal Airport, your chance has come. The airport has been in operation since 1947. In 2017 the City Council approved changing the name of the airport to Faribault Municipal Airport Liz Wall Strohfus Field, honoring the World War II veteran and women's aviation pioneer.
The publicly-owned airport occupies 208 acres on the northwest side of town. Aircraft operations average 51 per day. Reconstruction and repairs were required after the 2018 tornado caused major damage. Come and learn about the various businesses that are currently located at our airport.
This event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30. Public Works Director Travis Block will be our tour guide for this free, members-only activity.
Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357. Those that are registered will meet at the Faribault Municipal Airport, 3401 Highway 21 W.
Meet the chief
Chief of Police John Sherwin is visiting Buckham West on Wednesday, June 29. He'll be in the coffee shop from 9-10 a.m. From 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room for a discussion of issues and concerns regarding law enforcement and safety in Faribault.
Topics that may be discussed include:
• Is Faribault a safe community?
• Do we need to worry about carjackings, catalytic converter thefts and other crimes here?
• If I receive a suspicious phone solicitation or someone shows up at my door, when should I report a concern and who should I call with my report?
• When should I call 911 and when should I call the non-emergency number?
• If I call 911, who will show up at my location?
• Is there a place where I can get information about current situations in Faribault?
This is a free event which is open to the public. No registration is needed.
Great Courses Summer Session
Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation on the “History of Eastern Europe” beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
The “History of Eastern Europe” topic was chosen because of the current conflict in the Ukraine, which is located in this region.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in six sessions. Register by calling 507-332-7357. It's free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Defensive Driving
AARP has once again opened up their classes to the community. There is a fee that is payable when you sign up. Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to sign up.
Four-hour classes are Wednesdays: 12:30-4:30 p.m. June 29, 4-8 p.m. July 13 and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Aug 17
An eight-hour class is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28
Support group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. From 5:30-7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning and sharing.
The group facilitator is Andrew Weiss from Brookdale Senior Living. This free group is open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend. We ask you to contact us prior to attending by calling 507-332-7357 or emailing aweiss1@brookdale.com.
Taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you give to another.
Trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Sign up by calling 507-444-4321. Upcoming trips:
• Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Register by July 8.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11. Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Register by Sept. 6.
Reminders:
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration by calling 507-332-7357.
• Consider volunteering at Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store. We are currently looking for volunteers for three hours at a time with the option of working one shift a week or less. The job entails a variety of tasks which may include sorting, ironing or pricing the clothing. You also may choose to help with displays or work at the cash register. Please call 332-7357 for more information.