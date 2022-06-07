Northfield author and artist Sharon K. Henry will visit Buckham West at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 to present to us two of the books she has written.
Sharon’s first book is titled “Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with My Mommy, Who Has Bipolar Disorder.” It’s written just for a child going through a hard time trying to understand his mom’s bipolar disorder.
Written from personal experience, the book tells the story of Sharon’s own daughter and grandson and the ways that Sharon tried to help him understand his mom’s mental illness. Out of her desire to find a book to share with him at the time, and finding none, she wrote her own book.
Sharon’s second book is “Just Fishing.” This fun rhyming book celebrates the joys of a sunny day out on the lake and all the great memories a family can make. It is illustrated by the author in watercolor paints.
Henry has a degree in commercial art and went on to teach art. She also works at a senior living community.
Please register for this program by calling 507-332-7357. There is no charge for Buckham West members. Non-members will pay $3. Books will be available for purchase.
Tour openings
The Public Works building is over 84,000 square feet in size and uses an abundance of natural light. Today, June 8, beginning at 1:30 p.m. you are invited to tour this facility and see the many types of equipment in use. (Did you know that city crews remove snow from approximately 140 miles of street within the city?) Public Works Director Travis Block will be our tour guide.
If you are interested in attending this members-only activity, please call us at 507-332-7357 to get your name on the list. We will meet at the Public Works Department building, 1200 Belview Trail but you must sign up in advance.
Summer fashions
Make sure you see all of the new summer fashions for women now on display at Fashions on Central. A great thing about Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, is the quality of clothing and accessories that we have. Our donations are so plentiful that we can pick out the best of the best for our sales floor.
Plus, our prices are so low that you can buy several new items. Remember that all proceeds stay right here in Faribault supporting the Buckham West.
Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave next to the Paradise Theater and is now open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
We are always looking for volunteers for three hours at a time at Fashions on Central with the option of working one shift a week or less. The job entails a variety of tasks which may include sorting, ironing or pricing the clothing. You also may choose to help with displays or work at the cash register. Please stop at Buckham West or call 332-7357 for more information.
Cards and games
Buckham West continues to host a variety of cards and games each week. Start time for all games is 1 p.m. This is a Buckham West members-only activity.
• Mahjongg: Mondays
• 500: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Bridge: Mondays and Fridays (sign up by calling 507-332-7357)
• Cribbage: Thursdays
Trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
• Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Family Caregiver Support Group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
The group facilitator is Andrew Weiss from Brookdale Senior Living. The group meets at Buckham West. RSVP is requested to 507-332-7357 or aweiss1@brookdale.com
Taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you give to another.
Reminders:
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 507-332-7357.
• If you are searching for resources especially for older adults, there are many places to look. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL