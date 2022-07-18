Coming up Wednesday is the Rice County Fair’s Senior Spotlight Day. There are many things planned for those in attendance, including:
• A shuttle ride from the parking lot and around the grounds.
• Many senior specials throughout the fairgrounds
• 11:30 a.m. spotlight meal in the Straight River Room at minimal cost
• 1 p.m. presentation of the Rice County Outstanding Senior Volunteer in the Straight River Room or on the Sellner Stage as weather allows.
CIA visit
David Sauer, of Faribault, is a retired senior Central Intelligence Agency officer who served as chief of station and deputy chief of station in multiple overseas command positions in East Asia and South Asia.
Because of his role in that area of the world, he is particularly well-versed in issues that are currently happening with China and Taiwan. Join us at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Buckham West when we will hear his insights about this situation and we’ll also hear how he came to work for the CIA, what that career looked like and what has brought him back to Faribault.
The presentation is open to the public. Registration is requested. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Care directives
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. The two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions. You will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1 from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 will address the who, what, where, when, why and how of advance care planning.
• Session 2 from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 will answer questions and provide guidance on complete a directive.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Call 507-332-7357 to sign up.
Vision loss
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently, or ability to be involved in the community.
The Aging Eyes Initiative is an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind. The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing:
• Information about eye conditions common to seniors,
• low-vision aids and devices at no charge, and
• referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind.
Betsy Shallbetter, Aging Eyes Initiative community partner, will join us at Buckham West at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 to discuss the resources available in our community through the Aging Eyes Initiative. This free program is open to the public. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.Drop-ins are welcome
Shallbetter is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault. Vision-impaired herself, she hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
Fashions on Central
Cleaning out your closets? Why not donate your gently-used women’s clothing to Fashions on Central? You can be assured that we will treat your clothing and accessories with the same love you bought them with. Remember that all proceeds from sales at Fashions on Central are used for the operation of Buckham West. Our store hours are Tuesday-Fridays from 11:00-5:00pm for shopping and donating.
WWII drawings
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 beginning at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
Artist Al Smith will present a program based on his drawings of those who served during time of war. He found that by drawing their pictures and telling their stories, he could express his respect and appreciation for them. This is one way he honors all veterans.
The program is open to the public. Registration required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all day trips, you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11; Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28; Register by Sept.