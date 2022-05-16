Please join us Thursday for a special opportunity at Buckham West. Thanks to support from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Minneapolis-based band, Her Crooked Heart, will be providing artists in residence opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting them for a relaxed, coffee house style performance from 9:30-11 a.m. May 19.
Her Crooked Heart is led by Rachel Ries, along with a powerful group of women who take on the feminine, humanist role of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own. The quartet blends classical and electric guitar, piano, cello, woodwinds and drums.
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us. The coffee is on us.
Volunteer recognition
Buckham West volunteers, may I have your attention please. Although April is traditionally Volunteer Recognition Month, we hope you won’t mind if we push it back to May.
From 9-11:30 Monday, May 23 we invite those who have volunteered for us in the past year to join us at Buckham West for some coffee and a treat. We depend on volunteers as a way to operate successfully and would like to take time to tell you that.
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped in the past year: Board of directors, group leaders, Fashions on Central, flower basket watering, bake sale and pop-up shop fundraisers, funeral escort, handyman help, mahjongg instructors, musicians, Out to Lunch planner, program presenters, receptionist desk and the senior dining program.
All Fashions on Central volunteers will be participating in a brief meeting that morning as well, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Not a Buckham West volunteer? Please join us anyway and help us celebrate.
Aging Eyes Initiative
Are you someone who is coping with vision loss? The Aging Eyes Initiative can help.
Join us at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 for an informational session about the resources available in our community through the Aging Eyes Initiative, an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind.
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently or ability to be involved in the community.
The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing: information about eye conditions common to seniors, low-vision aids and devices at no charge, and referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind
Betsy Shallbetter is program presenter. She is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault. Vision-impaired herself, she hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
This free program is open to the public. Please register by calling Buckham West, 332-7357. Drop-ins are welcome.
Trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. You may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
Upcoming trips are to a Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to see “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11, and to see the Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with driving to appointments or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 50-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 507-332-7357.
• Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, has a fresh new look. Have you seen it yet? The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays.