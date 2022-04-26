Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation on “Polar Explorations: Science and Discovery at the Ends of the Earth" beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Great Courses is a series of college-level audio and video courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by five experts in the field of the polar regions and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
The “Polar Explorations” series delves into the history, science, culture and wildlife of Antarctica and the Arctic. During the six weeks of lectures, experts will offer a look at how the polar regions were formed, what unique forms of life inhabit them, and how humankind has lived in and explored these regions.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in six weekly sessions. It's free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members. Register by calling 507-332-7357.
Everbridge program
If you want to learn more about Everbridge or get signed up, drop in at Buckham West Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. You will have the opportunity to visit with Faribault Fire Chief, Dustin Dienst and get the information about Everbridge that you need.
Everbridge is Rice County’s Emergency Alert Program. The alerts will warn you about upcoming severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuation notices, and more. You may choose how you receive your notifications by either alert your home phone, cell phone, email or via text message.
All Rice County residents can sign up for this free service and the information entered is protected and will not be used for any other purposes.
Mother’s Day gifts
Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store, has many great items for Mother’s Day. Don’t you think Mom would like a new purse, jewelry or summer top? How about a jacket, new capris or a gift certificate? The best part about shopping at Fashions on Central is that the prices are so low you’ll have money left over to buy something for yourself.
In addition to shopping, we are also looking for additional donations to our store. At this time we are especially looking for women’s purses and jewelry.
Lastly, volunteer opportunities are also available for some shifts. If you are interested in a unique way to volunteer, how about helping out at Fashions on Central! Please call Mona at Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to see what it entails.
Fashions on Central is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. The store is located at 325 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault. All proceeds from sales at Fashions on Central go to benefit the operations of Buckham West.
Chore help
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with driving to appointments or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
Day trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Interested Faribault attendees can sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and paying Owatonna directly. Mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price.
Pick up in Faribault will be in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
Upcoming trips are:
• Treasure Island Casino on Wednesday, May 11. Register by May 6
• Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.