Nominations are now being sought for the 2022 Rice County Outstanding Senior Citizen. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who are 65 years or older who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community. The winner (or winners if a couple) will be honored at Senior Day at the Fair at 1 p.m. July 21.
Nomination forms are available at the Buckham West or online at ricecountyfair.net. Click on the “printable forms” tab and look for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award nomination form. Deadline to submit is July 11.
For more information you may email Jamie Titus at jtitus.ricecountyfair@gmail.com. Mail to: Rice County Fair, Box 393, Faribault.
Faribault Mill tour
Located on the banks of the Cannon River, the Faribault Mill was founded in 1865, the year Lincoln died and the Civil War ended. The Mill was closed for a short time, reopening in 2011. It is thought to be North America’s only fully integrated facility with equipment that washes, cards, spins and weaves the wool.
Buckham West members are invited to sign up for a tour of the Faribault Mill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. Registration is required for this Buckham West members-only activity. There will be a small fee payable at the door.
Meet by 9:45 a.m. at the mill, 1500 NW Second Ave. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared to be on your feet for the duration of the tour which will last approximately 45 minutes. In some of the areas, as you may experience loud machinery in operation.
Plastic recycling
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. On Friday, July 15 between 9:30-11 a.m., volunteers will be on-hand to accept a variety of household plastics.
Once they have collected enough materials, they will be made into a bench made from composite materials. Below are examples of the plastics that can be used for this recycling project.
Accepted plastics include produce bags, store bags, ice bags, Ziploc and other reclosable bags, cereal box liners, bread bags, packaging overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. The plastics must be clean and dry.
The Lions Club will be in our building twice a month. Their next visit will be on Wednesday, July 27. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation on the “History of Eastern Europe.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
The “History of Eastern Europe” topic was chosen because of the current conflict in the Ukraine, which is located in this region.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in six sessions. Register by calling 507-332-7357. It's free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Fashions on Central
Summer is a great time to visit Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central. There are many capris, shorts, tops, sandals and other items that will be perfect for the upcoming hot weather. Remember that all proceeds from sales at Fashions on Central are used for the operation of Buckham West. Our store hours are Tuesday-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shopping and donating.
Driving classes
AARP has once again opened up its defensive driving classes to the community. Call 507-332-7357 to register. There is a fee that is payable when you sign up.
Upcoming four-hour classes are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
An eight-hour class will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28.
Trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips, you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
• Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3; Register by July 8.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.